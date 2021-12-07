Vaccine clinic held at Vienna high school

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Vienna High School is hosting a vaccine clinic by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The clinic will be Thursday, December 16, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the clinic is walk-in only and available for everyone.

The Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and booster vaccines will be available at the clinic.

Children five years and older will also be able to receive the vaccine if they are accompanied by a parent.

Vienna High School is located at 601 North First St, Vienna, Ill.

All patients can enter in by the new gym lobby through door U.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.