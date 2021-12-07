USPS workers speak out against organization changes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Local members of the postal union hit the streets on Monday, December 6, to inform the public on possible delays on mail.

“I have never seen the postal service in such a state that it is now,” said Greg Davidson, American postal workers union president.

Davidson has worked with the Postal Service for 24 years.

This past Spring Postmaster General Louis DeJoy unveiled a 10-year plan in efforts to return the organization to financial sustainability.

Davidson said it’s made local delivery times longer.

“We’re seeing delays all the time. I work at this post office here and we get complaints all the time. They’ve sent truckloads of mail to us this year that contained mail that was up to over 2 months old,” said Davidson.

According to CBS News, “The plan will “erase” a projected $160 billion loss over the next decade by boosting revenue through expanded parcel delivery and potential postage hikes.”

APWU said the plan includes to relocate or remove 18 facilities nationwide, Cape Girardeau is one. This would shift movement of local mail processing operations to St. Louis.

The plan does not state jobs will be lost, but Davidson thinks otherwise.

“Once this goes through, they will have a lot of people they will have to find jobs for but there are no jobs that close right now that these people can go into,” said Davidson.

Mail customers shared that they haven’t had many issues with delivery.

“There were about one or two issues but they resolved it pretty quickly,” said Jesse Bledsoe, a customer.

“I know that this year I’ve tried to order things earlier just because I know it is so hectic and so busy,” said Alexandria Holland, customer.

Davidson said he hopes to see a change soon.

“With the ways things are going with the postal service I see a lot of problems coming up,” said Davidson.

USPS says the plan could help the organization break-even by 2023.

