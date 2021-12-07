Heartland Votes
Survivors describe escape from flipped trailer after Stamping Ground tornado

By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
STAMPING GROUND, Ky. (WKYT) - The family who lived in what used to be this mobile home describe their narrow escape out of the wreckage after their neighbors home was blown on top, crushing the home completely.

“I tried getting a little bit of sleep and the next thing I hear is Ava. She’s screaming, ‘Guys, guys, guys.’ I didn’t even have my eyes open yet,” said Chris Shapaka who was staying with friends in the mobile home at the time of the storm.

Shapaka used to stay in mobile home number five in Parker’s Mobile Home Park. That was until home number six came crashing down on he and his three friends, around 4:30 Monday morning.

“As soon as I went to open my eyes, I was thrown off the couch and onto the floor. That’s when I sliced my hand open. I was looking back for them. I didn’t see Ava, but I saw Jordan and Caitlyn so I started helping them. I just felt bad for Ava. She was in there crying and I couldn’t see her.”

A confirmed EF-1 tornado flipped or lifted 10 Stamping Ground mobile homes. But in the midst of the storm, all Shapaka could think about was how to get his friends out alive.

“We crawled out through there. I don’t know if you can see it all that well, but it was just a little further back down that way.”

And once they were out from underneath the flattened metal....

“My next thought was just to get the hell out of there. I wasn’t sticking around to see what happens next.”

Shapaka can only think to describe their harrowing survival as a miracle.

“I’m just thankful to be alive is all I can say. It was nothing but God. We wouldn’t have survived that if it was anything else.”

Those in the household, said they’re just thankful they’re safe and now have family to stay with.

The family is now searching for their dog, Zeus. They said he got out safely during the storm, but was scared and ran off.

Georgetown Police posted on Facebook Monday evening. The post said 10 of the 34 homes have been condemned so far.

Scott County Judge Executive Joe Covington said power had been restored to the park, expect the 10 homes.

We’re told all of the affected families have been in contact with the Red Cross for future financial assistance.

