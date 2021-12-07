Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony held in Cape Girardeau

The ceremony started with reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer and wreath...
The ceremony started with reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer and wreath laying.(KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) – The VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau held a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony on Tuesday, December 7.

The somber event started at 11 a.m. at the Broadway flood gate along the Mississippi River.

The ceremony started with reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer and wreath laying.

A ceremonial wreath was placed into the river to honor the lives lost during the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of the attack.

For more than three decades, members of the VFW along with those from the American Legion Post 63, local Marine Corps. League and the Disabled American Veterans have held a remembrance day ceremony in Cape Girardeau.

December 7 is annually set aside to honor the 2,403 United State citizens killed on this day in 1941.

On the next day, the United States declared war on Japan, entering World War II.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said they are offering employees affected by the closure employment opportunities at other...
Zaxby’s locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston closing
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
Crews are making repairs and restoring power in West Frankfort on St. Louis Street between...
NWS reports EF1 tornado struck West Frankfort Sunday night
Just weeks before Christmas, some employees are now out of a job, days after a car crashed into...
Workers lose jobs after car crashes into restaurant
According to Steele Police, a store employee at the Ali Babba Store on North Walnut Street was...
Employee shot during store robbery in Steele, Mo.

Latest News

Harry Brockus is Union County Hospital new chief executive officer.
Harry Brockus named new CEO of Union Co. hospital
Dozens of first responders gathered to join his funeral procession.
Dozens of first responders join funeral procession for Cape Girardeau fire captain
Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021
Zephyr J. Porter, 36, of Memphis, was arrested at a Paducah motel on Tuesday afternoon,...
Fugitive from Memphis, Tenn. arrested in Paducah
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, December 7.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 62 new cases of COVID-19