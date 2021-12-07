Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) – The VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau held a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony on Tuesday, December 7.

The somber event started at 11 a.m. at the Broadway flood gate along the Mississippi River.

The ceremony started with reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer and wreath laying.

A ceremonial wreath was placed into the river to honor the lives lost during the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of the attack.

For more than three decades, members of the VFW along with those from the American Legion Post 63, local Marine Corps. League and the Disabled American Veterans have held a remembrance day ceremony in Cape Girardeau.

December 7 is annually set aside to honor the 2,403 United State citizens killed on this day in 1941.

On the next day, the United States declared war on Japan, entering World War II.

