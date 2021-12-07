Murphysboro, Ill. students helped present city’s newest mural

MURPHSYBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Touching on the city’s history with a splash of color.

That’s one group’s goal to revitalize Murphysboro.

High above Murphysboro Middle School, more than 350 students helped wave in the city’s newest mural Tuesday morning, December 7.

“Having this one here is just a blessing. One I have 2 grandchildren here at the school. One helped paint a few days,” said Mural Artist Christine Deshazo.

She said she felt pure joy when she put the final touches on her latest design.

The bookshelf mural is the fourth one Deshazo created around the Apple City.

“The beauty of murals that tell stories is that you get not just the visitors that come, that learn about who are and why your town is special,” said Deshazo.

The mural was donated by the Monahan family.

Among these bright colors you’ll find some classic books with a mix of local stories including the history of John A. Logan and a cookbook from BBQ champions Mike and Amy Mills.

“It is so special to be represented on this bookshelf as local authors,” said Mills.

Deshazo has a personal connection to the school and said that’s why she wanted to help create this mural.

“It’s for the children, it’s for the retired teachers and it combined history of Murphysboro along with just a lot of good reads,” said Deshazo.

This freshly painted mural represents more than colors on a wall, it’s part of an effort to bring new attention to the Jackson County seat.

“Revitalize 62966 is dedicated to making Murphysboro a great, thriving place in which to live and art in the community is such an important part of that.” Said Mills

Deshazo just wanted to thank the rest of the committee for continuing bringing art to Murphysboro.

“I just want to thank everybody with the revitalize committee and their hard work and their dedication in trying to make Murphysboro a great place to live,” said Deshazo.

Revitalize 62966 is selling posters of the city’s murals with proceeds going towards a fifth mural in town.

You can find the link to those posters here.

