Ill. Dept. of Public Health confirms state’s first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The first known case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Illinois was confirmed on Tuesday, December 7.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health and Chicago Department of Public Health identified the variant in a Chicago resident and known contact of a confirmed Omicron case from another state who visited Chicago.

They said the Chicago resident, fully vaccinated with a booster dose, did not require hospitalization, is improving and has been self-isolating since their symptoms began.

According to a release from IDPH, this initial case was identified by the Regional Innovative Public Health Laboratory through sequencing analysis of a specimen.

Public health officials continue to perform contact tracing.

South African authorities were the first to report the Omicron variant to the World Health Organization on November 24, with retroactive testing confirming the variant to be present in Europe at least five days prior.

The variant has been found in more than three dozen countries worldwide, contains a large number of mutations and has been classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The first case in the United States was reported on December 1, and both travel-associated and non-travel-associated cases have subsequently been reported from multiple U.S. states.

