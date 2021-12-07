Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ill. Dept. of Public Health confirms state’s first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

According to a release from IDPH, this initial case was identified by the Regional Innovative...
According to a release from IDPH, this initial case was identified by the Regional Innovative Public Health Laboratory through sequencing analysis of a specimen.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The first known case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Illinois was confirmed on Tuesday, December 7.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health and Chicago Department of Public Health identified the variant in a Chicago resident and known contact of a confirmed Omicron case from another state who visited Chicago.

They said the Chicago resident, fully vaccinated with a booster dose, did not require hospitalization, is improving and has been self-isolating since their symptoms began.

According to a release from IDPH, this initial case was identified by the Regional Innovative Public Health Laboratory through sequencing analysis of a specimen.

Public health officials continue to perform contact tracing.

South African authorities were the first to report the Omicron variant to the World Health Organization on November 24, with retroactive testing confirming the variant to be present in Europe at least five days prior.

The variant has been found in more than three dozen countries worldwide, contains a large number of mutations and has been classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The first case in the United States was reported on December 1, and both travel-associated and non-travel-associated cases have subsequently been reported from multiple U.S. states.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said they are offering employees affected by the closure employment opportunities at other...
Zaxby’s locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston closing
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
Crews are making repairs and restoring power in West Frankfort on St. Louis Street between...
NWS reports EF1 tornado struck West Frankfort Sunday night
Just weeks before Christmas, some employees are now out of a job, days after a car crashed into...
Workers lose jobs after car crashes into restaurant
According to Steele Police, a store employee at the Ali Babba Store on North Walnut Street was...
Employee shot during store robbery in Steele, Mo.

Latest News

The Southern Seven Health Department reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, December 7.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 62 new cases of COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The health department said two people from Franklin County and one person from Williamson...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-Co. Health Dept. reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths
All patients can enter in by the new gym lobby through door U.
Vaccine clinic held at Vienna high school