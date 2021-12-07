Groundbreaking held for new Dollar General store in Bertrand

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - If you live in a small town you know finding a place to shop can be a challenge.

In some large cities, a new store may not get much fanfare but that’s exactly what happened today in Bertrand.

City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new dollar general.

The new addition will serve as a convenient way for people to shop without having to travel far to get the items they need.

Community members and city officials are hopeful this will spark the creation of more businesses.

Bertrand Mayor James Mercer said they’ve been working on this for years.

”Getting the dollar store is just an awesome thing because the town it doesn’t have anything it has no revenue it has no way to get what you need. You have to travel seven miles either way, so this is going to help a lot of our elderly citizens here in town and that I’m thankful for plus its going to be able to bring this town back give it some life,” said Darla Farquhar, Resident.

Nation wide Dollar General has 18-thousand stores and its focused on becoming retail empire by building small stores in rural towns.

The stores sell food, snacks, cleaning products and home essentials.

The mayor of Bertrand is expecting the store to be completed in three months.

