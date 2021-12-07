Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gilster-Mary Lee to receive Illinois Manufacturer of the Year award

The private food manufacturer will be presented with the honor on Friday, December 10 at the...
The private food manufacturer will be presented with the honor on Friday, December 10 at the IMA 2021 Annual Luncheon in Chicago.(KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER, Ill. -  Gilster-Mary Lee, headquartered in Chester, will be receiving the 2021 Barry L. MacLean Manufacturer of the Year award from the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.

The private food manufacturer will be presented with the honor on Friday, December 10 at the IMA 2021 Annual Luncheon in Chicago.

According to the IMA, Gilster-Mary Lee will be given the annual award for their leadership in the following six core areas: manufacturing advocacy, operational excellence, innovation and technology, workforce development and diversity, community engagement and sustainability.

“We value our partnership with the IMA and offer our thanks for this recognition as well their continued efforts to advocate, promote and strengthen the manufacturing industry in Illinois,” said Gilster-Mary Lee President Tom Welge. “The pandemic has proven to be one of the most challenging periods in our company’s history, but by working together manufacturers are investing in our communities and leading our state and nation forward.”

Gilster-Mary Lee produces private label brands for stores across the country, making more than 8,000 items from cereal and cake mix to pasta and popcorn.

In a released statement, IMA said the manufacturer employees more than 3,000 at 13 facilities in three state. Many of the employees are from the Heartland with the plants in Chester and Perryville, Missouri.

The company also partners with Autism Workforce, which works with businesses to successfully hire, train and retain employees with autism.

“Gilster-Mary Lee embodies the best of the best in American manufacturing with its focus on workforce opportunities and community safety. I’m so proud to recognize Gilster-Mary Lee as the 2021 Barry L. MacLean Manufacturer of the Year in Illinois,” said IMA President and CEO Mark Denzler. “Gilster-Mary Lee’s innovation, integrity, and investment in Illinois’ communities is making our state, nation, and the world a better place every single day.”

IMA states the manufacturing industry in Illinois generates $304.8 billion in economic output each year and employees 592,200 women and men with an average salary of $88,691.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said they are offering employees affected by the closure employment opportunities at other...
Zaxby’s locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston closing
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
Crews are making repairs and restoring power in West Frankfort on St. Louis Street between...
NWS reports EF1 tornado struck West Frankfort Sunday night
Just weeks before Christmas, some employees are now out of a job, days after a car crashed into...
Workers lose jobs after car crashes into restaurant
According to Steele Police, a store employee at the Ali Babba Store on North Walnut Street was...
Employee shot during store robbery in Steele, Mo.

Latest News

Harry Brockus is Union County Hospital new chief executive officer.
Harry Brockus named new CEO of Union Co. hospital
Dozens of first responders gathered to join his funeral procession.
Dozens of first responders join funeral procession for Cape Girardeau fire captain
Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021
Zephyr J. Porter, 36, of Memphis, was arrested at a Paducah motel on Tuesday afternoon,...
Fugitive from Memphis, Tenn. arrested in Paducah
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, December 7.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 62 new cases of COVID-19