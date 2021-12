Franklin-Williamson Bi-Co. Health Dept. reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths on Tuesday, December 7.

The health department said two people from Franklin County and one person from Williamson County passed away from the virus.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

New cases – 42

New death - 1

Total cases - 13,211

Total deaths - 178

Franklin County:

New cases - 16

New deaths - 2

Total cases -8,018

Total deaths - 115

