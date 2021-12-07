First Alert: Cold morning & afternoon; flurries possible tonight
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 3:27 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s a very cold and frosty start to Tuesday.
Wake-up temperatures are in the 20s.
This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly.
High temps will only reach the mid 30s north to the mid 40s south.
A weak disturbance moving through the Heartland tonight could bring some flurries and/or a light snow shower in our northern counties. There should not be any travel impacts.
Wednesday is looking nice with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s.
A warm-up arrives on Thursday with highs near 60s and near 70 on Friday.
Friday night into Saturday, the First Alert StormTeam will be watching a system that could produce strong/severe storms into early Saturday.
