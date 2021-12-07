First Alert: Cold morning & afternoon; flurries possible tonight

(KFVS) - It’s a very cold and frosty start to Tuesday.

Wake-up temperatures are in the 20s.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly.

High temps will only reach the mid 30s north to the mid 40s south.

A weak disturbance moving through the Heartland tonight could bring some flurries and/or a light snow shower in our northern counties. There should not be any travel impacts.

Wednesday is looking nice with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s.

A warm-up arrives on Thursday with highs near 60s and near 70 on Friday.

Friday night into Saturday, the First Alert StormTeam will be watching a system that could produce strong/severe storms into early Saturday.

