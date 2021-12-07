Egyptian Health Dept. reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday, December 7.

The health department said a Gallatin County resident passed away from COVID-19 complications.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Saline County

Female – two women in their 20s, one woman in her 30s, two women in their 40s and one woman in her 50s

Male – two teenagers, one man in his 30s, two men in their 40s and one man in his 50s

Gallatin County

Female - one teenager and one woman in her 50s

Male – two men in their 20s, one man in his 60s and one male with demographics unknown (case status in progress)

White County

Female – one teenager, one woman in her 20s, one woman in her 30s, two women in their 40s, two women in their 60s and one woman in her 70s

Male - one teenager, two men in their 20s, one man in his 40s, one man in his 50s, two men in their 60s and one man in his 70s

As of Tuesday, Saline County has had a total of 4,904 positive cases, including 73 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,186 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 926 positive cases, including 10 deaths.

