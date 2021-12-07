Heartland Votes
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

The health department said a Gallatin County resident passed away from COVID-19 complications.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday, December 7.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Saline County

  • Female – two women in their 20s,  one woman in her 30s, two women in their 40s and one woman in her 50s
  • Male – two teenagers, one man in his 30s, two men in their 40s and one man in his 50s

Gallatin County

  • Female - one teenager and one woman in her 50s
  • Male – two men in their 20s, one man in his  60s and one male with demographics unknown (case status in progress)

White County

  • Female – one teenager, one woman in her 20s, one woman in her 30s, two women in their 40s, two women in their 60s and one woman in her 70s
  • Male - one teenager, two men in their 20s, one man in his 40s, one man in his 50s, two men in their 60s and one man in his 70s

As of Tuesday, Saline County has had a total of 4,904 positive cases, including 73 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,186 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 926 positive cases, including 10 deaths.

