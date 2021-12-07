Another cold night for the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are dealing with clouds and cold temperatures this evening. We have even seen a few snow flurries across our northern counties. These clouds will move out of the area after midnight allowing for temperatures to drop late. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 20s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer across the Heartland. Highs will range from the upper 40s far north to the middle 50s far southwest.

Temperatures will warm through the end of the week. By Friday we will be looking at near record highs in the lower 70s. This will likely set the stag for strong storms late Friday as a cold front moves into the area.

