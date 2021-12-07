Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for teen in Washington believed to be in danger

Authorities said they believe Lillian Dixon is with Jonathan Bowles, 36. An Amber Alert was...
Authorities said they believe Lillian Dixon is with Jonathan Bowles, 36. An Amber Alert was issued for Dixon, 15, in Washington.(MissingKids.org)
By KPTV staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KPTV/Gray News) – An Amber Alert has been issued in the state of Washington for a 15-year-old-girl believed to be in critical danger, KPTV reported.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, along with the Lewiston, Idaho, Police Department, said Lillian Dixon has been missing since Dec. 3 from her home in Lewiston, Idaho. Authorities believe Dixon is with Jonathan Bowles, 36, who has multiple felony warrants for child molestation.

Authorities believe Dixon and Bowles were spotted in Starbuck, Washington on Monday. They were seen in Pomeroy, Washington that same day.

Law enforcement believes the pair may be traveling in a stolen 2007 maroon Chevy Trailblazer with the Washington state plate BKA0197.

Dixon is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and white California stocking cap, black and white jacket with “8″ on the back, black shirt, blue jeans, brown and blue cowboy boots, and a yellow and blue backpack.

Bowles is 6-foot-2 and weighs 235 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and a scar on his right elbow and forearm.

Officials warn Bowles may be armed and should be considered dangerous. They ask if anyone sees Dixon or Bowles, to call 911 immediately, the Idaho State Police at 208-209-8730 or the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said they are offering employees affected by the closure employment opportunities at other...
Zaxby’s locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston closing
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
Crews are making repairs and restoring power in West Frankfort on St. Louis Street between...
NWS reports EF1 tornado struck West Frankfort Sunday night
Just weeks before Christmas, some employees are now out of a job, days after a car crashed into...
Workers lose jobs after car crashes into restaurant
According to Steele Police, a store employee at the Ali Babba Store on North Walnut Street was...
Employee shot during store robbery in Steele, Mo.

Latest News

Harry Brockus is Union County Hospital new chief executive officer.
Harry Brockus named new CEO of Union Co. hospital
Ohio representative recalls World War II Memorial effort with late Bob Dole
Late World War II hero Bob Dole’s gift to veterans
Dozens of first responders gathered to join his funeral procession.
Dozens of first responders join funeral procession for Cape Girardeau fire captain
Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021
Zephyr J. Porter, 36, of Memphis, was arrested at a Paducah motel on Tuesday afternoon,...
Fugitive from Memphis, Tenn. arrested in Paducah