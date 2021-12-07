19 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday, December 7.

The newly reported cases include:

0-12 years - 4

13-17 years - 1

18-64 years - 10

65 and up - 4

A summary of cases includes:

Active cases - 84

Released from isolation - 4,661

Deaths - 76

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.