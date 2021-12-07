19 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Perry Co., Ill.
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday, December 7.
The newly reported cases include:
- 0-12 years - 4
- 13-17 years - 1
- 18-64 years - 10
- 65 and up - 4
A summary of cases includes:
- Active cases - 84
- Released from isolation - 4,661
- Deaths - 76
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
