19 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Perry Co., Ill.

The Perry County Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday, December 7.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday, December 7.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-12 years - 4
  • 13-17 years - 1
  • 18-64 years - 10
  • 65 and up - 4

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 84
  • Released from isolation - 4,661
  • Deaths - 76

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

