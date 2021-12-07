18th annual Bridge Building Competition will be held by MoDOT’s Southeast District

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Southeast District announced on Monday, December 6, that they will hold their 18th annual Bridge Building Competition.

The competition will be held virtually on Thursday, December 9.

“The participating schools did a great job adjusting last year. We found the virtual format allowed schools more flexibility and even provided students an opportunity to share their hard work with their families,” said MoDOT Senior Highway Designer Anita Clark.

According to MoDOT’s Southeast District the bridge competition challenges high school juniors and seniors to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials, including balsa wood, string and glue.

Clark said the goal of the competition is to foster an appreciation of STEM careers specifically engineering.

Senior Highway Designer Gretchen Hanks explained the competition will conclude with a bridge breaking ceremony where the bridges will be put to the test.

“Videos of the bridge breaking ceremony will be available the morning of Dec. 9, and the winning students and schools will be announced later that day,” said Hanks.

To watch the virtual ceremony, please visit the bridge competition webpage.

MoDOT’s Southeast District said prizes donated by area businesses and organizations will be awarded to the top bridge building winners.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.