Heartland Votes
Advertisement

18th annual Bridge Building Competition will be held by MoDOT’s Southeast District

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s 18th Annual Bridge Building Competition will be...
The Missouri Department of Transportation’s 18th Annual Bridge Building Competition will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9. (Source: MSHP, Twitter)((Source: MSHP, Twitter))
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 12:15 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Southeast District announced on Monday, December 6, that they will hold their 18th annual Bridge Building Competition.

The competition will be held virtually on Thursday, December 9.

“The participating schools did a great job adjusting last year. We found the virtual format allowed schools more flexibility and even provided students an opportunity to share their hard work with their families,” said MoDOT Senior Highway Designer Anita Clark.

According to MoDOT’s Southeast District the bridge competition challenges high school juniors and seniors to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials, including balsa wood, string and glue.

Clark said the goal of the competition is to foster an appreciation of STEM careers specifically engineering.

Senior Highway Designer Gretchen Hanks explained the competition will conclude with a bridge breaking ceremony where the bridges will be put to the test.

“Videos of the bridge breaking ceremony will be available the morning of Dec. 9, and the winning students and schools will be announced later that day,” said Hanks.

To watch the virtual ceremony, please visit the bridge competition webpage.

MoDOT’s Southeast District said prizes donated by area businesses and organizations will be awarded to the top bridge building winners.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said they are offering employees affected by the closure employment opportunities at other...
Zaxby’s locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston closing
Tornado Watch in effect
First Alert: Tornado watch issued for some parts of the Heartland
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
Crews are making repairs and restoring power in West Frankfort on St. Louis Street between...
NWS reports EF1 tornado struck West Frankfort Sunday night
The Mississippi River barges broke free on Sunday, December 5.
Mississippi River barges break loose, repairs in progress

Latest News

Local members of the postal Union hit the streets today in an effort to inform the public on...
USPS workers speak out against organization changes
At Monday's, council meeting, the city finance director laid out a plan that would increase...
Cape Girardeau planning to use tax money on employee wages
On Monday, Dec.6 the City of Cape Girardeau held a meeting.
City of Cape Girardeau pay plan
On Monday, Dec. 6, US Postal Service workers stood out and informed the public about the...
U.S. Postal Service workers speaks against changes