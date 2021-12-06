Zaxby’s locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston closing

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Zaxby’s locations in Cape Girardeau and Sikeston are closing.

According to a spokesperson with Manwell Food Company, LLC, the closures are not related to COVID-19 health or safety issues.

“We are thankful for our employees and the customers who have supported our business, especially during this difficult time,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

They said they are offering employees affected by the closure employment opportunities at other Zaxby’s locations.

In the Heartland, there is also a Zaxby’s location in Paducah, Ky.

In March, the Cape Girardeau location closed temporarily after it fired several workers and worked to hire and train new employees.

