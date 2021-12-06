Workers lose jobs after car crashes into restaurant

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Just weeks before Christmas, folks are now out of a job, days after a car crashed into a pizza restaurant in Sikeston.

“I was like, ‘I don’t have a job right now’,” Michaela Boyd said.

Plywood with the words ‘We will reopen as soon as we can’ cover the spot a car crashed through a Sikeston Little Ceasars, taking away Boyd’s main income.

“I was sitting there freaking out, its right before Christmas and I have 2 kids and this is my paycheck, this is my income,” Boyd said.

She said shortly after the crash, comments on social media prompted her make her own Facebook post.

“The first thing I saw was the woman wanted her pizza, hot and ready right now so she decided to come on in,” Boyd said. “I didn’t like that at all because it didn’t happen to these people, my coworkers were in there.”

Takyla Taylor and her brother Jaevion Taylor shared they were working that night. They too are shocked at some responses.

“It’s just crazy to me because I never thought that nothing like this could happen,” Takyla said

“I find it very petty, and corny because we were in there, I just hopped off social media,” Jaevion said. “I was planning on getting my cousin this gift and feel like I can’t get it for him now because this situation happened.”

Jordan Weiss owns the pizza restaurant. He said it’s tough to see anybody out of work, especially during the holidays.

“I’m personally taking employees down to some other stores to work and try anything we can do,” Weiss said.

He’s hopes to get the business running as soon as possible.

“All those employees that have come and worked from that moment till now anytime they are getting paid to come help us cleanup,” Weiss said

“I want the store to be up and running and ill help it get to that point,” Boyd said.

Weiss said he’s helping workers to find shifts at nearby Little Ceasar locations.

