A very cold night ahead, then back to the 70s by the end of the week

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Windy and chilly conditions continue through the afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures tonight will drop rapidly. Lows will dip into the lower to id 20s across the area by daybreak on Tuesday. Clouds will increase through the day Tuesday, and temperatures will stay well below average. Highs will range from the mid 30s north, to the mid 40s south. A big warming trend expected by the end of the workweek. High temperatures on Friday will climb into the 70s, and record highs possible.

