Union postal workers picket at Cape Girardeau Post Office

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Union postal workers in Cape Girardeau say to get ready for more delays in your mail service.

Members of Local 4088 of the United Postal Workers Union say they’re also facing job losses as the U.S. Postal Service moves forward with plans to consolidate mail processing plants across the country.

Roughly a dozen of them held an informational picket outside the post office on Frederick Street in Cape Girardeau on Monday, December 6.

Local Union President Greg Davidson said they need your help to save needed jobs and services.

”We’re urging all of our costumers to contact their legislators to try to get these moves stopped. They’re right now looking at 16 plants, including ours, that they’re shutting down. Some of them have already been shut down. It’s gonna take congressional help to try to stop this,” said Greg Davidson, president of APWU Local 4088.

He said it’s not clear when all the changes will be made, but it’s his understanding they’ll be done by February.

