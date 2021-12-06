Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Union postal workers picket at Cape Girardeau Post Office

Postal Union workers picketed at the Cape Girardeau Post Office on Monday, December 6.
Postal Union workers picketed at the Cape Girardeau Post Office on Monday, December 6.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Union postal workers in Cape Girardeau say to get ready for more delays in your mail service.

Members of Local 4088 of the United Postal Workers Union say they’re also facing job losses as the U.S. Postal Service moves forward with plans to consolidate mail processing plants across the country.

Roughly a dozen of them held an informational picket outside the post office on Frederick Street in Cape Girardeau on Monday, December 6.

Local Union President Greg Davidson said they need your help to save needed jobs and services.

”We’re urging all of our costumers to contact their legislators to try to get these moves stopped. They’re right now looking at 16 plants, including ours, that they’re shutting down. Some of them have already been shut down. It’s gonna take congressional help to try to stop this,” said Greg Davidson, president of APWU Local 4088.

He said it’s not clear when all the changes will be made, but it’s his understanding they’ll be done by February.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch in effect
First Alert: Tornado watch issued for some parts of the Heartland
The Mississippi River barges broke free on Sunday, December 5.
Mississippi River barges break loose, repairs in progress
Crews are making repairs and restoring power in West Frankfort on St. Louis Street between...
NWS: Survey team found evidence of tornado in West Frankfort, Ill.
Just weeks before Christmas, some employees are now out of a job, days after a car crashed into...
Workers lose jobs after car crashes into restaurant
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

They said they are offering employees affected by the closure employment opportunities at other...
Zaxby’s locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston closing
The Perry County Health Department reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, December 6.
Perry Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports 47 new cases of COVID-19
Crews are making repairs and restoring power in West Frankfort on St. Louis Street between...
NWS: Survey team found evidence of tornado in West Frankfort, Ill.
Flags at all state offices will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday, December 9.
Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Sen. Bob Dole