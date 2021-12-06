Heartland Votes
Storm damage reported in Calloway Co., Ky.

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said storm damage was reported on Outland in the area of...
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Severe storms that moved through Calloway County early Monday morning, December 6, caused damage southwest and east of Murray.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Outland School Road is closed because numerous utility poles were downed in the eastern part of the county.

The sheriff’s office said it is possible some structures on Cherokee Trail and Rayburn Road could be damaged. Several utility poles have also been downed in the area.

The Calloway County Emergency Management Agency is out in these two areas accessing the damage.

As of 7 a.m., most downed trees and debris reported throughout the rest of the county has been removed.

A tornado warning was issued for Calloway and Graves County close to 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said no injuries have been reported.

Because of power outages and storm damage, Calloway County Schools said on social media classes were canceled Monday and this is not a Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) day.

