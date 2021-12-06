Senath man arrested for shooting at deputy, a family

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Senath man was arrested in Dunklin County on 20 charges in connection to a domestic assault case on Thursday evening, December 2.

According to Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain, deputies responded to a domestic call on Highway Z near Kennett when 28-year-old Patrick Skelton crashed a car nearby and started shooting a Dunklin County deputy, a woman, her 4-year-old child and the woman’s parents.

No one was hurt, but one bullet did hit one of the victim’s vehicles.

In a released statement, Jain said Skelton was arrested in a ditch nearby with a 9mm pistol.

“After being taken into custody, he threatened another police officer and said he wished he had killed the deputy,” said Jain.

Skelton was booked into the Dunklin County Jail and charged with five counts of assault in the first degree, five counts of armed criminal action, seen counts of unlawful use of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree, domestic assault in the third degree and driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender.

A judge set Skelton’s bond at $750,000 cash only.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.