Seasonal Closures at Shawnee National Forest

The seasonal forest road closure will start on Thursday, December 9. (Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Forest Service announced on Monday, December 6, that the Shawnee National Forest will continue with their annual seasonal closures that will be in effect across the forest.

The seasonal forest road closure will start on Thursday, December 9.

According to the Forest Service, campgrounds that will close for the winter session on Wednesday, Dec. 15, include:

  • Red Bud Campgrounds (Bell Smith Springs)
  • Pine Ridge Campgrounds (Pounds Hollow)
  • Tower Rock
  • Johnson Creek Campgrounds

Forest Service said most campgrounds will reopen on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 except for Tower Rock Campgrounds which will reopen on Sunday, May 1.

Campgrounds that are open year round include:

  • Pharaoh Campground (Garden of the Gods)
  • Camp Cadiz
  • Oak Point Campground (Lake Glendale)
  • Pine Hills Campgrounds

For trail enthusiasts, be advised that there is a seasonal wilderness trail restriction prohibiting stock use between Wednesday, December 1 and Thursday, March 31.

The following that include restrictions are

  • Lusk Creek
  • Garden of the Gods
  • Bay Creek Wildernesses

The restrictions are required to protect wilderness resources.

A free motor vehicle use map is available at the Harrisburg and Vienna office and online for all list of the Forest Service roads and exact closure dates.

For the latest information visit the Forest’s website.

