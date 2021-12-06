Perry Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports 47 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, December 6.
The newly reported cases include:
- 0-12 years - 8
- 13-17 years - 7
- 18-64 years - 28
- 65 and up - 4
A summary of cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 68
- Released from isolation - 4,659
- Deaths - 75
The health department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, December 8. It is by appointment or walk-in.
They will have doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
