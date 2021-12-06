Perry Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports 47 new cases of COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, December 6.

The newly reported cases include:

0-12 years - 8

13-17 years - 7

18-64 years - 28

65 and up - 4

A summary of cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 68

Released from isolation - 4,659

Deaths - 75

The health department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, December 8. It is by appointment or walk-in.

They will have doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

