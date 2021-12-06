Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Perry Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports 47 new cases of COVID-19

The Perry County Health Department reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, December 6.
The Perry County Health Department reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, December 6.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, December 6.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-12 years - 8
  • 13-17 years - 7
  • 18-64 years - 28
  • 65 and up - 4

A summary of cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 68
  • Released from isolation - 4,659
  • Deaths - 75

The health department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, December 8. It is by appointment or walk-in.

They will have doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch in effect
First Alert: Tornado watch issued for some parts of the Heartland
The Mississippi River barges broke free on Sunday, December 5.
Mississippi River barges break loose, repairs in progress
Crews are making repairs and restoring power in West Frankfort on St. Louis Street between...
NWS: Survey team found evidence of tornado in West Frankfort, Ill.
Just weeks before Christmas, some employees are now out of a job, days after a car crashed into...
Workers lose jobs after car crashes into restaurant
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

The Egyptian Health Department reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 6.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 55 new COVID-19 cases
Health officials have detected the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in more than a dozen...
New travel rules go into effect in US as omicron spreads
The father was not vaccinated when he came down with COVID-19. He is now urging people who are...
Father urges vaccination after more than 5 months in hospital with COVID
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19