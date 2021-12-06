Much colder tonight and tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. The rain and storms are out of the area and colder weather is moving in. This evening we will see mostly clear skies early with a few clouds moving in late. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 20s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy north to mostly sunny south. It will be cold with highs ranging from the middle 30s north to the middle 40s south. A weak disturbance will move through the area tomorrow night. This may produce a few flurries across our northern counties. No travel issues are expected.

