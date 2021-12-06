Man wanted in Poplar Bluff for parole violation

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man wanted for a parole violation.

According to Poplar Bluff police, Shawn Vega, 33, should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is wanted for a parole violation for possession of a controlled substance.

Vega is described as 6-feet tall and 195 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 573-785, 5776.

