Man wanted in Poplar Bluff for parole violation

Shawn Vega, 33, is wanted for a parole violation for possession of a controlled substance.
Shawn Vega, 33, is wanted for a parole violation for possession of a controlled substance.(Poplar Bluff Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man wanted for a parole violation.

According to Poplar Bluff police, Shawn Vega, 33, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Vega is described as 6-feet tall and 195 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 573-785, 5776.

Posted by Poplar Bluff Police Department on Monday, December 6, 2021

