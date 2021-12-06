Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Sen. Bob Dole

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff in honor of Senator Bob Dole.

Flags at all state offices will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday, December 9.

Sen. Dole was the longest-serving Republican member of the United States Senate, surpassed only by Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell.

Governor Beshear encouraged individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the Commonwealth to join in the tribute.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.