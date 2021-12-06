Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Sen. Bob Dole

Flags at all state offices will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday, December 9.
Flags at all state offices will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday, December 9.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff in honor of Senator Bob Dole.

Sen. Dole was the longest-serving Republican member of the United States Senate, surpassed only by Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell.

Governor Beshear encouraged individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the Commonwealth to join in the tribute.

