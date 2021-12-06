Gov. Beshear: Highest COVID-19 case count in Ky. in 9 weeks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear reported the highest COVID-19 case count in the state in nine weeks.

He said as cases rise in Kentucky and across the United States, families must get vaccinated and boosted to stay safe over the holiday season.

“We are certainly in the middle of another COVID-19 escalation. But we have more tools to stop this in its tracks than ever before,” said Governor Beshear. “The great news is, we saw more vaccinations over this last weekend than we have seen in a long time, in every stage of the vaccination process. This is how we fight back against this virus.”

Over the past weekend, 45,137 Kentuckians received a booster, 15,117 received their first dose and 18,189 got fully vaccinated.

The governor outlined new guidelines for international air travel. All travelers age 2 and older who are returning to the U.S.:

Must show proof of a negative COVID-19 viral test performed within one day of departure

Should get tested three to five days after return

Should self-isolate and get tested if they develop any symptoms

All unvaccinated travelers should quarantine for seven days

Cases of COVID-19 in Ky.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,703,247 people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky.

They said 640,062 Kentuckians have received a vaccination booster.

As of Monday, December 6, the department reported 1,347 new cases of COVID-19 and 63 additional deaths.

The test positivity rate is 9.13 percent.

Currently, there are 1,077 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kentucky. Of those, 310 are in the ICU and 168 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.