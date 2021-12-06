Franklin Co. experiencing damages, utility outages

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of West Frankfort, Ill. has been experiencing outages and other damages from the recent severe weather in the area.

According to the Director of Emergency Management, Ryan Buckingham, the damages/outages are occurring on the west side near Ken Gray Boulevard, extending into the city.

No injuries have been reported so far; however, several homes have been affected by downed trees and wind damage.

The West Frankfort Police Department has experienced a power failure as well.

911 service is still up; however, 7 digit lines are down.

Franklin County asks the public to not call emergency services for anything other than a life safety issue at this time.

Utility services are affected and downed trees and power lines can be expected in the southern portion of Franklin County.

Debris is scattered and affecting several roadways, requiring extreme caution should you need to travel.

The public is also asked to stay clear of the affected areas.

Stay updated on tonight’s weather with First Alert from KFVS-12.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.