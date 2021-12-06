Heartland Votes
First Alert: Rain/storms moving out, strong winds & cold air moving into the Heartland

Hubble Creek at Jackson City Park is getting full after Sunday's rain.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Rain and storms will continue to move out of the Heartland through sunrise.

Much cooler and drier air will move in quickly behind a cold front this morning.

Temperatures will be dropping into the lower 40s by the afternoon, but it will feel more like the mid 30s because of northwesterly winds.

Winds will be very strong with gusts reaching 25-30 mph.

On the bright side, clouds will gradually clear allowing for sunny skies.

The First Alert StormTeam is keeping an eye on the next system.

It is possible for some locations to see the first snow flurries of the season Tuesday night heading into early Wednesday morning. Little to no impacts are expected.

The Heartland won’t stay cold for too long.

Temps will be back in the mid 60s by the middle to the end of the week before more possible rain and storms into the start of the weekend.

