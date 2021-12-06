Heartland Votes
Employee shot during store robbery in Steele, Mo.

By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man and a juvenile were arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a store in Steele.

The victim was transported to a hospital and he is reportedly in stable condition.

Steele Police Chief Bill Joe Stanfield said James O. Stewart, 30 of Steele, was arrested in Caruthersville in connection with the shooting and robbery.

Stewart was charged with assault first degree, armed criminal action, robbery first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is being held without bond.

The juvenile suspect was also arrested in Caruthersville in connection with the case. They were turned over to the Pemiscot County Juvenile Authorities.

Caruthersville Police and the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the investigation.

