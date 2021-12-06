Employee shot during store robbery in Steele, Mo.

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man and a juvenile were arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a store in Steele.

According to police, a store employee at the Ali Babba Store on North Walnut Street was shot in the head during an armed robbery early Friday morning, December 3.

The victim was transported to a hospital and he is reportedly in stable condition.

Steele Police Chief Bill Joe Stanfield said James O. Stewart, 30 of Steele, was arrested in Caruthersville in connection with the shooting and robbery.

Stewart was charged with assault first degree, armed criminal action, robbery first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is being held without bond.

The juvenile suspect was also arrested in Caruthersville in connection with the case. They were turned over to the Pemiscot County Juvenile Authorities.

Caruthersville Police and the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the investigation.

