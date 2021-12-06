Egyptian Health Dept. reports 55 new COVID-19 cases
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 6.
The newly reported positive cases include:
Saline County
- Female - one teenager, two women in their 20s, four women in their 30s, three women in their 40s, four women in their 50s, two women in their 60s, four women in their 70s and one female with demographics unknown (case status in progress)
- Male - one boy under the age of five, one boy under the age of 10, two teenagers, one man in his 20s, four men in their 30s, one man in his 40s, one man in his 50s, two men in their 60s, two men in their 70s and one man in his 80s
Gallatin County
- Female - one woman in her 30s
- Male - one man in his 50s and one man in his 80s
White County
- Female - one girl under the age of five, one girl under the age of 10, three teenagers, one woman in her 20s, two women in their 40s, and three women in their 60s
- Male - one teenager, two men in their 20s, one man in his 40s and one man in his 90s
As of Monday, Saline County has had a total of 4,892 positive cases, including 73 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,170 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 920 positive cases, including nine deaths.
