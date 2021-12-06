Carbondale man sentenced for possessing child porn

Heartland Votes
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced on charges of child porn possession on November 30.

Michael A. Nelson, 24, of Carbondale, was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on two charges of possession of child pornography.

According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez, his sentence included a period of mandatory supervised release which will run from three years to natural life. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Nelson was charged after the FBI received a report of suspected child pornography that had been uploaded to Dropbox, a file sharing site.

Local law enforcement officers and FBI agents linked that account to Nelson, who was a Southern Illinois University-Carbondale student at the time.

While serving a search warrant, investigators found hundreds of images and videos of child porn on Nelson’s computer.

He admitted to knowingly downloading and possessing child pornography.

According to Cervantez, Nelson filed a motion asking the court to suppress his confession at trial, but it was denied.

He then entered open pleas of guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography.

The Jackson County Court sentenced Nelson on November 30 after a contested sentencing hearing.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the SIU-Carbondale Department of Public Safety. Assistant State’s Attorney Jayson Clark led the prosecution.

