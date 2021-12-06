Heartland Votes
Breezy And Cool Today

Warming Up Near The Middle Of The Week
A beautiful fall day on a farm in Dahlgren, Ill.
A beautiful fall day on a farm in Dahlgren, Ill.
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Rain and storms continue through the morning hours. Convection will continue to move out of the Heartland through sunrise. Cooler and drier air will quickly move in behind a cold front this morning. Skies will gradually clear to sunny conditions today. Very strong winds will still gust between 25-30mph. With temperatures dropping into the lower 40s by the afternoon, added northwesterly winds will make it feel like the mid 30s for wind chill values.

A few main points that we are watching for this week:

1) Tuesday night we many see the first flurries  of the season heading into early Wednesday. Little to no impacts expected.

2) A nice warm up occurs near the middle/end of the week brining temps back into the mid 60s.

3) Rain and storms are likely near the end of the week into the start of the weekend.

-Lisa

