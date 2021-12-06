Breezy And Cool Today

Rain and storms continue through the morning hours. Convection will continue to move out of the Heartland through sunrise. Cooler and drier air will quickly move in behind a cold front this morning. Skies will gradually clear to sunny conditions today. Very strong winds will still gust between 25-30mph. With temperatures dropping into the lower 40s by the afternoon, added northwesterly winds will make it feel like the mid 30s for wind chill values.

A few main points that we are watching for this week:

1) Tuesday night we many see the first flurries of the season heading into early Wednesday. Little to no impacts expected.

2) A nice warm up occurs near the middle/end of the week brining temps back into the mid 60s.

3) Rain and storms are likely near the end of the week into the start of the weekend.

-Lisa

