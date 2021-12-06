5 sent to hospital after chlorine gas released at Hurst, Ill. recycling center

HURST, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were sent to the hospital after chlorine gas was released during a reported explosion at a recycling center.

According to Hurst Fire and Rescue on Facebook, they were dispatched around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, December 6 to a possible explosion at the recycling center.

It happened at T&T Recycling on Route 149.

They said five people were treated and taken to an area hospital with one person being airlifted for further treatment. Two other people were treated and released from the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Area agencies including fire personnel from Carterville, Williamson County, Carbondale, Herrin, Marion, Murphysboro, Lake Egypt, Benton and West Frankfort responded, as well as the MABAS Division 45/68 hazmat team.

