Heartland Votes
Advertisement

5 sent to hospital after chlorine gas released at Hurst, Ill. recycling center

Five people were taken to the hospital with one of them being airlifted for further treatment...
Five people were taken to the hospital with one of them being airlifted for further treatment after chlorine gas leaked at a Hurst, Ill. recycling center.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURST, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were sent to the hospital after chlorine gas was released during a reported explosion at a recycling center.

According to Hurst Fire and Rescue on Facebook, they were dispatched around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, December 6 to a possible explosion at the recycling center.

It happened at T&T Recycling on Route 149.

They said five people were treated and taken to an area hospital with one person being airlifted for further treatment. Two other people were treated and released from the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Area agencies including fire personnel from Carterville, Williamson County, Carbondale, Herrin, Marion, Murphysboro, Lake Egypt, Benton and West Frankfort responded, as well as the MABAS Division 45/68 hazmat team.

Official Media Release (HAZMAT Incident from 12/6/21) On 12/6/21 at approximately 10:15am, Hurst Fire & EMS personnel...

Posted by Hurst Fire Rescue on Monday, December 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch in effect
First Alert: Tornado watch issued for some parts of the Heartland
The Mississippi River barges broke free on Sunday, December 5.
Mississippi River barges break loose, repairs in progress
Crews are making repairs and restoring power in West Frankfort on St. Louis Street between...
NWS reports EF1 tornado struck West Frankfort Sunday night
Just weeks before Christmas, some employees are now out of a job, days after a car crashed into...
Workers lose jobs after car crashes into restaurant
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

They said they are offering employees affected by the closure employment opportunities at other...
Zaxby’s locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston closing
Postal Union workers picketed at the Cape Girardeau Post Office on Monday, December 6.
Union postal workers picket at Cape Girardeau Post Office
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said storm damage was reported on Outland in the area of...
Storm damage reported in Calloway Co., Ky.
Crews are making repairs and restoring power in West Frankfort on St. Louis Street between...
NWS reports EF1 tornado struck West Frankfort Sunday night