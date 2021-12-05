Poshard Foundation announces children’s toy giveaway event

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Poshard Foundation has announced the details of its annual toy giveaway event through Southern Illinois Agencies serving abused, abandoned and neglected children.

The evet will take place on Wenesday, Dec. 8, at John A. Logan College, Building H in the atrium by Room H126.

According to Jo Poshard, about two thousand brand new toys and gifts will be distributed over a two-day period to abused, abandoned and neglected children throughout the area.

The children receiving gifts have been identified by agency caseworkers who work with the Poshard Foundation.

Press availability will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with the following available for interviews:

Agency case workers shopping for abused, abandoned or neglected children

Tina Gibbs of Ameren Illinois

Glenn and Jo Poshard

Foundation volunteers

Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required.

“We want to thank Ameren Illinois for their partnership again this year as well as Hangin’ by a Thread in Vienna, BlueCross BlueShield, Modern Woodmen of America, the Carterville Lions Club, Auto Credit of Southern Illinois and our individual donors,” said Poshard. The children receiving gifts were not on anyone’s Christmas list, but they are now! They are some of the neediest children in Southern Illinois.”

