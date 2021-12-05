Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 5 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, December 5.
A summary of cases in the region includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 5
- Total cases - 13,118
- Total deaths - 177
Franklin County
- New cases - 0
- Total cases -7,952
- Total deaths - 113
