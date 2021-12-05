Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, December 5.

A summary of cases in the region includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 5

Total cases - 13,118

Total deaths - 177

Franklin County

New cases - 0

Total cases -7,952

Total deaths - 113

