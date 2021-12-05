Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, December 5. (Source: pexels.com)(Pexels)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, December 5.

A summary of cases in the region includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 5
  • Total cases - 13,118
  • Total deaths - 177

Franklin County

  • New cases - 0
  • Total cases -7,952
  • Total deaths - 113

