First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

The top weather story continues to be the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms tonight as a strong cold front moves through. Behind the front it will be blustery and much colder to start the work week. The window for severe storms will be between about 7 pm and 1 am. Very strong shear will make up for a lack of instability….so damaging winds and isolated tornados will be possible. Showers and a few thundershowers will develop during the day as south winds develop and dew points rise from the 30s to about 60 by sunset. Behind the front late tonight it will be windy and much colder; temps will drop into the 30s by daybreak Monday morning, with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

A weak weather system will move through about Tuesday night with a chance of some light mixed precip, but at this point no significant travel issues are expected as precip amounts look very light. Later in the week the upper flow will become southwesterly again, so expect a warming trend Thursday and Friday, followed by another shot at rain and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday.

