First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Strong storms tonight then blustery and colder by tomorrow morning!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Active weather expected overnight as a strong cold front sweeps through the area.  Showers and thunderstorms will develop after sunset and could become strong to severe at times until the front moves through about midnight.   SPC has us in a level 1 and 2 threat zone.  The limiting factor will be instability,  but very strong shear may make up for this.  Damaging winds and brief tornadoes will be possible.  Later tonight winds will become northerly and temps will fall…rain should be moving out by around daybreak.   Forecast models are too conservative with the cold air,  it looks like it will continue to fall into the 30s after sunrise Monday morning.  Monday will  be a blustery and cold day with afternoon highs in the 40s.

The work week will start out very chilly but warm up after about Wednesday.  A weak weather system may bring some clouds and flurries late Tuesday into Tuesday night, but this is not looking like a significant precip event.  As flow becomes southwesterly later in the week we’ll get warmer with a slight chance of showers….but the next big weather maker looks to be Friday night into Saturday of next weekend with rain and possible thunderstorms.

