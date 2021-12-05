Drug arrest made in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a man with two warrants out of McCracken County Circuit Court.

According to the sheriff’s department, on Dec. 4, at 1:30 a.m., deputies were on extra patrol at Lone Oak Middle School due to recent thefts in the area.

While on patrol, deputies were able to locate a backpack and bicycle behind the school.

Deputies stayed in the area trying to locate who the bicycle and backpack belonged to.

After about an hour, a male subject returned to the bicycle and was stopped and questioned for suspicious activity.

After giving a false name, the subject was later identified as Jordan Boros.

Boros had two warrants out of McCracken County Circuit Court.

He was detained and found to have 2.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine in a cigarette pack in his front pocket.

According to Deputy K9 Unit Brad Lamb, Boros also had a black magnetic container with $95 in cash and 37 capsules containing suspected Fentanyl.

Boros was lodged in the McCracken Regional Jail and charged with the following:

Warrant for Bail Jump 1st degree

Warrant for Failure to Appear on Underlying Drug Charges

Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Offence (methamphetamine)

Trafficking in Controlled substance (Fentanyl)

Drug Paraphernalia

Giving Officer False Identifying Information

Trafficking in Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of School

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.