Donations still needed for Toys for Tots program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Toys are still needed for children this Christmas for those less fortunate in southeast Missouri.

Toys for Tots is hoping for more donations for their drive for this upcoming week, especially on Wednesday and Thursday where they will be at Schnucks collecting gifts in Cape Girardeau.

Toys for Tots Southeast Missouri coordinator Darlene Mccubin says there is always a great need for more toys for these children.

“The more donations we have, the more children we can help,” Mccubin said. “Plain and simple. You have to remember this season is all about the kids. So Christmas season, we need to make sure every needy child in our area has something under that Christmas tree.”

She says it’s nice that so many are able to help give back and provide for these children in need.

“There’s nothing like a smile of a child on Christmas morning when they go to that Christmas tree and there’s gifts there just for them. It makes every bit of it worth it, even just to see the gratitude and the thanks on the parent’s faces that may not be able to meet any needs for Christmas this year. That makes Christmas also.”

