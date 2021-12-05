Heartland Votes
Carbondale’s Lights Fantastic Parade returns

A float apart of the 2021 "Lights Fantastic Parade" make sit way downtown Carbondale.
A float apart of the 2021 "Lights Fantastic Parade" make sit way downtown Carbondale.
By Noelle Williams
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Crowds lined the streets of Downtown Carbondale for the return of the Lights Fantastic Parade, a year after last year’s event as cancelled.

“Its tradition, family tradition,” Jessica Clover said.

Clover said she’s hasn’t missed a Carbondale’s Lights Fantastic Parade for years. It’s a holiday ritual she plans to keep for her family

“They love it! Seeing the excitement on their faces is actually worth standing out in the cold,” Clover said.

Clover is not the only one excited to see the return of the Annual holiday event.

Families lined the streets of downtown Carbondale, with lights, blankets, and drinks to keep them warm.

“It’s nice to see everybody out again, because we didn’t have it last year,” Melinda and Thomas Elliot said. “People were quarantined and confined at home, it’s good to see people out.”

“When you have something like this where families come out year after year after year, that something that doesn’t happen so much,” Brenda Berg said.

Some Children said they’ve waited all year for this day and lay eyes on their favorite parts of the bright parade.

“The parade cars and lights, and it gets pretty outside” one child said.

