Barges broke loose at Cape Girardeau Mississippi River

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi River barges broke away and floated down the river on Sunday, December 5, around 9:20 a.m.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard two assisted vessels ran aground on mile marker 53 on the upper Mississippi River, just almost downtown the Cape Girardeau area.

Currently the barges are being corral and put back into a tow.

The U.S. Coast Guard main focus is to get the barges secured again so that they don’t continue floating down the river.

To get the barges tied off it could possibly take a few hours.

