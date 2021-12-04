U.S. Attorney’s Office for Southern District of Ill. participates in National Money Mule Initiative

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KFVS) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois announced its participation in the national effort to combat money mule activities.

A “money mule” is an individual who is recruited by national and international fraud schemes to help with the laundering of fraud proceeds, or transport goods purchased with fraud proceeds.

Many of these individuals are recruited online through dating websites, job advertisements and other types internet solicitations.

They are then asked to help move money and goods from victims to fraudsters, who are often located overseas.

Some money mules are innocent victims who do not realize that they are aiding in criminal activity.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Illinois reminds members of the public to be careful with who they meet online. (U.S. Attorney's Office)

The attorney’s office says that in the past 18 months it has initiated prosecutions of several money mules who have either operated from, or targeted victims located in southern Illinois.

If you have witnessed any type of suspicious activity, please report it to law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.