Southeast Hospice service earns National Honor

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Health’s Hospice service has been named a 2021 Hospice Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, CAHPS surveys and advanced analytics.

Hospice Honors is a prestigious program that recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.

“Hospice Honors recipients are industry leaders in providing quality care and constantly seeking ways to improve,” said Ronda Howard, vice president revenue cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst. “We are honored to be aligned with such high performing agencies like SoutheastHEALTH and we congratulate them on their success.”

Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures.

Performance scores were aggregated from all completed surveys and were compared on a question-by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all hospices contained in the HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database.

Hospice Honors recipients include those hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions.

There are more than 5,300 hospices that participate in the Medicare program in the U.S. Of those, 298 U.S. hospices earned Honors status, along with only 12 in Missouri.

SouatheastHEALTH Home Care Administrator Vickie Schnurbusch, MSN, RN, CHPN, said Southeast Hospice defines its mission with “an uncompromising commitment to providing exceptional care, by a dedicated and compassionate team, for both patients and their caregivers. We are privileged and humbled to be a part of their lives during this difficult time.”

