Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Scam in Graves County results in one resident’s loss of $8,600

A scam targeting an elderly resident was reported to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.
A scam targeting an elderly resident was reported to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.(WILX)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An elderly Graves County resident was the victim of a scam that cost the individual $8,600.

According to the release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the victim received an alert message that read that “Children pornographic software or website is opened or promoted through this IP address. Child porn software has been downloaded on this computer.”

The victim was prompted to call a Microsoft Security Specialist at a number given on the screen.

The so-called specialist requested access to the computer.

The victim was told someone from their bank account would need to call them to secure their bank accounts.

A scammer then did call claiming to to be with the bank.

The victim was told to go to Lowes and Krogers stores in the area and purchase gift cards.

According to the release, “to fix the legal ramifications of alleged illegal material and financial breach of her computer, she was instructed to provide the card numbers and access codes to the prepaid cards, which then they were remotely accessed, and the funds depleted.”

The release went on to encourage residents to be aware of these sorts of scams:

We would ask everyone to please educate yourselves on these scams, some of which can seem to be very real and legitimate. Speak to your family members, mothers, fathers, grandparents, etc.

If you receive one of these calls, or something similar, and if you are being threatened with some sort of legal action, whether it be civil or criminal, simply tell the party to contact your local law enforcement agency. If the caller is legitimate, they will understand your concern and abide by your wishes. In person and verifiable and undeniable contact by authentic law enforcement should be requested.

Gift cards of any kind, money to PayPal accounts, Dot cards, and other types of prepaid type gift cards is always an immediate signal of a scam in progress.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy retires after 47 years.
Randy Ray to retire after 47 years
Captain Ivan LaGrand passed away on Wednesday night, December 1 after a brief battle with...
Funeral arrangements released, procession planned for long-serving Cape Girardeau fire captain
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee
The funding of $18,684,749 will come from the federal Low Income Household Water Assistance...
Eligible Kentuckians can apply for $18 Million from Temporary Water Assistance Program
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago

Latest News

On today's conversation, we discuss oil prices, the holiday shopping season, and the...
Money Talks 12/3/21
SEMO hopes to fill all seats at Houck Stadium next year.
Houck Stadium renovations
The lights will return in Carbondale this weekend for the Lights Fantastic Parade.
Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade
A new alert system has been added to keep the public notified on community happenings.
Chaffee gets new alert system