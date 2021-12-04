Scam in Graves County results in one resident’s loss of $8,600

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An elderly Graves County resident was the victim of a scam that cost the individual $8,600.

According to the release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the victim received an alert message that read that “Children pornographic software or website is opened or promoted through this IP address. Child porn software has been downloaded on this computer.”

The victim was prompted to call a Microsoft Security Specialist at a number given on the screen.

The so-called specialist requested access to the computer.

The victim was told someone from their bank account would need to call them to secure their bank accounts.

A scammer then did call claiming to to be with the bank.

The victim was told to go to Lowes and Krogers stores in the area and purchase gift cards.

According to the release, “to fix the legal ramifications of alleged illegal material and financial breach of her computer, she was instructed to provide the card numbers and access codes to the prepaid cards, which then they were remotely accessed, and the funds depleted.”

The release went on to encourage residents to be aware of these sorts of scams:

We would ask everyone to please educate yourselves on these scams, some of which can seem to be very real and legitimate. Speak to your family members, mothers, fathers, grandparents, etc.

If you receive one of these calls, or something similar, and if you are being threatened with some sort of legal action, whether it be civil or criminal, simply tell the party to contact your local law enforcement agency. If the caller is legitimate, they will understand your concern and abide by your wishes. In person and verifiable and undeniable contact by authentic law enforcement should be requested.

Gift cards of any kind, money to PayPal accounts, Dot cards, and other types of prepaid type gift cards is always an immediate signal of a scam in progress.

