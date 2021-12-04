LOCATED: Missing juvenile reported from Norris City, Ill.
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The White County Sheriff’s Department says the female juvenile that was reported missing from Norris City earlier today has been found.
The missing juvenile is 15 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with long blonde hair and green eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact the White County Sheriff’s Department at 618-382-5321.
