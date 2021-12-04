First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A dry cold front has pushed through the area overnight, so we’ll have a cooler northeast breeze today…..though daytime temps will remain a bit above average. Skies look to range from mostly sunny north to mostly cloudy south today, but the entire region should stay dry for today and most of tonight as well. On Sunday a much stronger system approaches from the west. This will induce gusty south winds, pulling up moisture from the Gulf. Scattered showers during the day will become a good chance of thunderstorms Sunday night as the front itself moves through. Damaging wind gusts and isolated brief tornadoes still looking possible.

Next week will be quite a bit cooler again. Monday especially will be blustery and chilly despite clearing skies. Mid-week some weak weather systems will move through with clouds and may be some light precipitation at times. Right now the best chance of measurable looks to be some patchy light rain on Wednesday, but it might be just cold enough for a little winter mix in some northern counties so will have to watch. By later in the week southerly winds will dry us out and warm us up again; highs next Friday should be near 60 again.

