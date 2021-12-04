First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Heartland Votes
Stormy Sunday night.....plus.....cold air returns by Monday morning!
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The top weather story continues to be the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday night, as winds strengthen ahead of s potent cold front.   Tonight will be dry and cool, with gradually increasing clouds.  Sunday will be windy and mild, with rapidly increasing humidity levels.  A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day, but the main event looks to be Sunday night between about 6 pm and midnight or so.  Instability will be limited, but shear values will be very strong so damaging winds and isolated tornados possible.

It will be blustery and colder Monday as the work week gets off to a cold start.  A weak weather system will move through mid-week,  but precip chances are looking relatively meager.  However, there could be a few light rain or snow showers Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning…but significant travel issues do not currently look likely.  Later in the week strong southerly flow develops by Friday for a quick warming trend,  but another front brings a chance of showers and storms by next Friday night or Saturday.

