Strong/severe storms possible late Sunday

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
A cold front will push through the Heartland tonight, brining a small chance for a few light showers. A few light showers could hang in parts of Kentucky, Tennessee and southern Missouri through Saturday morning, but most areas will stay dry. Decreasing clouds expected through the day Saturday, although southern areas will likely see more clouds through the entire day. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s for most of the Heartland, with breezy winds. Strong to severe storms are possible Sunday evening/night. Even though there could be some scattered showers during the day, the greatest chance for strong storms will move into the area after sunset into the overnight hours. Right now the threat is low, but isolated damaging winds and tornadoes are possible. It turns much colder by Monday, with highs on in the 40s.

First Alert 5 p.m. forecast on 12/3
First Alert 4 p.m. forecast on 12/3
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 12/3.
First Alert noon forecast on 12/3
