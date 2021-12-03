Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 40 new positive cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, December 3.

The health department also reported 26 newly recovered cases.

According to the health department there is also a total of 258 active cases.

They also said there are a total of 178 deaths in the Southern Seven region.

